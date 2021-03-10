Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

CI opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $242.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average is $197.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

