Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CI. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.44.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $236.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $242.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.