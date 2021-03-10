Citigroup Boosts Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $18.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OII. Cowen lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,267 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

