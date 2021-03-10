Citigroup Cuts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $55.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

