Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

