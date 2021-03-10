CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 1,509,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

