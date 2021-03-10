Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 126,272 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,249,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Teladoc Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,434 shares of company stock worth $58,649,585 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

