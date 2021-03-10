Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $23.94 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 301.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

