Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

