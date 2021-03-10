Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $31.78 Million Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,116,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

