Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 122,200 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.73% of Genesis Energy worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 622,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 197,776 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

NYSE:GEL opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.