Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 951,427 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $29,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.