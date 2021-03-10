Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,747,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.91. The stock had a trading volume of 85,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,605. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

