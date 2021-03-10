Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.20 price target on the stock.
Shares of Cloopen Group stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Cloopen Group has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $59.00.
About Cloopen Group
