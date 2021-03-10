Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $907-927 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.23 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

