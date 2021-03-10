Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $907-927 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.23 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2022
After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.39 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.
Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25.
About Cloudera
Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.