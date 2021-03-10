Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, an increase of 667.0% from the February 11th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CCNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,954. Code Chain New Continent has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77.
