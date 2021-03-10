Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, an increase of 667.0% from the February 11th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,954. Code Chain New Continent has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

