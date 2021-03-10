Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report sales of $330.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $293.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHR. Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after acquiring an additional 88,797 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp increased its position in Coherent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $43,544,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $264.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

