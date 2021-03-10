Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

