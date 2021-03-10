Comcast Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 90,612 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 37,755 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. 1,016,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,982,975. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $262.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $56.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $511,715,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

