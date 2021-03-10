Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.35% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.