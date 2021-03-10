CommunityGeneration (CGEN) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. CommunityGeneration has a market capitalization of $235,617.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommunityGeneration token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CommunityGeneration has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.00503331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00072481 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00531230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00076301 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 tokens. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork . CommunityGeneration’s official website is www.cgen.network

