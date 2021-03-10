Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading 7.2% Higher

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.30. 3,263,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,040,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

