Comparing Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) & Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crédit Agricole 19.31% 3.21% 0.19% Banco Santander -13.21% 7.24% 0.47%

0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crédit Agricole $22.57 billion 1.92 $8.06 billion $0.78 9.53 Banco Santander $55.14 billion 1.14 $7.30 billion $0.49 7.43

Crédit Agricole has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crédit Agricole, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Crédit Agricole and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crédit Agricole 1 1 4 0 2.50 Banco Santander 1 1 6 0 2.63

Risk & Volatility

Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Crédit Agricole on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, forex, security lending and borrowing, custody, depositary bank, fund administration, middle-office solutions, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. operates as a subsidiary of SAS Rue La BoÃ©tie.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking; treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, confirming, custody, and investment banking activities. The company operates through a network of 11,236 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

