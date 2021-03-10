Comparing CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVB Financial and MVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 MVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

CVB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 18.08%. MVB Financial has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 49.55%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than MVB Financial.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CVB Financial pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and MVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 36.90% 9.06% 1.41% MVB Financial 17.16% 13.86% 1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVB Financial and MVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $516.89 million 6.34 $207.83 million $1.48 16.29 MVB Financial $146.96 million 2.78 $26.99 million $2.16 16.06

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

CVB Financial beats MVB Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and internet and telephone banking services. The company operates fifteen full-service banking branches; twelve mortgage offices in West Virginia; and three in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

