Comparing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -302.74% N/A -30.40% Orthofix Medical 5.75% 1.82% 1.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.57%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Orthofix Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.58 million 50.79 -$8.88 million ($1,047.00) -0.02 Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.96 -$28.46 million $1.47 31.42

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. Its Phase III clinical trial products include FOCUS Trial for the patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma; and ALIGN Trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

