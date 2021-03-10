Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

