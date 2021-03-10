ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,061 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $466,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

