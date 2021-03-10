Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,047,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Continental Resources stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

