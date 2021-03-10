Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by MKM Partners in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Barclays lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

CLR opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

