Contrasting Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.85 $98.08 million $1.64 9.07 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 21.59%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

