Contrasting Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) & Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Endo International and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International -5.30% -85.80% 7.19% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Endo International and Argos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International 2 3 3 0 2.13 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endo International currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.22%. Given Endo International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endo International is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Endo International has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Endo International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Endo International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endo International and Argos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International $2.91 billion 0.61 -$422.64 million $2.38 3.22 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Argos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endo International.

Summary

Endo International beats Argos Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine. The company's Sterile Injectables segment manufactures VASOSTRICT, a vasopressin injection; ADRENALIN, a non-selective adrenergic agonist; and APLISOL, which is a sterile aqueous solution, as well as generic sterile injectable products. Its Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmic products, and sprays; and products for the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women's health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The company's International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, and oncology. The company sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

