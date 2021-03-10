Contrasting SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get SSP Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SSP Group and Polymetal International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 1 4 3 0 2.25 Polymetal International 0 1 6 0 2.86

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and Polymetal International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SSP Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymetal International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSP Group and Polymetal International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $1.83 billion 1.11 -$478.46 million ($0.87) -5.26 Polymetal International $2.25 billion 4.44 $480.00 million $1.25 16.92

Polymetal International has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group. SSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polymetal International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Polymetal International beats SSP Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.