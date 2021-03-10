Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.43

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 13263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $291,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

