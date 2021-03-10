Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Trading Up 5.9%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $38.92. Approximately 157,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 154,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $657.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

