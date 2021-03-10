Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

CNR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 1,544,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

