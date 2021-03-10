Corus Entertainment Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.56. 312,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,200. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.78 and a 52 week high of C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

