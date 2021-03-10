Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.08.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $311.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $276.34 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.