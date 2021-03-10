Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.50 Million

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post $765.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.00 million and the lowest is $759.00 million. Crane reported sales of $797.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 235.27 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

