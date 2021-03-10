Cream Finance (CREAM) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.05 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $79.09 million and $3.05 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $128.31 or 0.00229245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.66 or 0.00510392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00528089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

