Cream Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.48 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $132.30 or 0.00236183 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $81.54 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.00512541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00074759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00553912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

