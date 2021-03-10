Credit Suisse Group Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $40.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 74.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

