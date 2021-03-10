Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.04 and last traded at $101.37. 2,519,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,019,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cree by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Cree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,793,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

