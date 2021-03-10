Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.