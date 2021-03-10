Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 641 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 668,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 238,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of RCL opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.