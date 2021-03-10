Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Okta by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

