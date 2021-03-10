Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

