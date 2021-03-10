Critical Analysis: Azul (NYSE:AZUL) versus Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Azul and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul -118.30% N/A -17.03% Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21%

This table compares Azul and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $2.78 billion 2.77 -$608.94 million $2.63 6.99 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.94 $335.26 million $5.09 7.26

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Azul. Azul is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Azul has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Azul and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 1 6 2 0 2.11 Spirit Airlines 3 6 5 1 2.27

Azul presently has a consensus price target of $20.66, indicating a potential upside of 12.34%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus price target of $26.47, indicating a potential downside of 28.35%. Given Azul’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Azul shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Azul on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azul

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

