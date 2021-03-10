Crypto.com Coin Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $4.20 billion and approximately $180.97 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.12 or 0.00727351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,143,835,615 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

