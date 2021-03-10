Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

CUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

