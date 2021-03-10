Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $19.75 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $19.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $18.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Analyst Recommendations for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

